Modern companies are operated based on the same principles as industrial age factories. Those principles work well when replacing each teammate is cheap. But those processes fail in a modern world of knowledge work. People feel unsupported, get disengaged and start looking for a new job. Companies that don’t change fail.



We designed Teambit to change that. It helps you ensure that your teammates feel engaged, recognized and clear about their careers by creating a culture of feedback.



Join us on a mission to make worklife amazing.

Alex and Bohdan Co-Founders at Teambit